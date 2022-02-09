Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,407 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.29. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

