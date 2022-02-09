Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 7,622 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $169,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Lance Torgerson sold 7,642 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $171,333.64.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,636 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $171,504.56.

On Monday, January 31st, Lance Torgerson sold 7,006 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $149,087.68.

On Friday, January 28th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,742 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $137,199.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,401 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $131,348.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,030 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $118,368.90.

On Thursday, January 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,750 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $116,437.50.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,561 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $112,054.15.

On Friday, January 14th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,507 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $112,783.36.

On Monday, January 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,269 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $103,008.95.

Civeo stock opened at $22.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $314.36 million, a PE ratio of -24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 3.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

