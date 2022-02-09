Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clariant’s FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLZNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS CLZNY opened at $21.37 on Monday. Clariant has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

