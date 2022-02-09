Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up to $14.80

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $15.36. Clarivate shares last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 23,943 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Clarivate from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,157,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,309,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

