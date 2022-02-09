Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 33,458 Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Encompass Health by 5.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

