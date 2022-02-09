Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $24.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

