Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,992 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,609 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.92 and a 52 week high of $67.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $104,510.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.