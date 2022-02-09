Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,172 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,580,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after buying an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.