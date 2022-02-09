Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $2.26 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Onto Innovation at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 36.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,773,000 after purchasing an additional 43,250 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,879,000 after purchasing an additional 63,651 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ONTO opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.84. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Onto Innovation’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

