Clarus Group Inc. Buys 3,260 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMLG. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,883,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,734,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 476,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,736 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,999,000.

Shares of MMLG stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $23.98. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,197. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

