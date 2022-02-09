Clarus Group Inc. Buys Shares of 3,188 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Investments LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Investments LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 168,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 3,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.41. 244,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,507,981. The firm has a market cap of $645.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $107.58 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

