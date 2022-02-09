Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 2,680 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. 2,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,756. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $18.23 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

