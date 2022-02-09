Clarus Group Inc. Raises Stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Comstock Resources accounts for about 0.7% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.33. 94,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,228,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

