Clarus Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) by 35.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 448,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,412 shares during the period. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs comprises about 7.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BUFR. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,242,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 314.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 525,239 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 101.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 514,096 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 322.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 379,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 289,822 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.81. 3,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

