Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,459,933.74 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 57,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,459,933.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.40. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $65.70.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $2,549,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $46,142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $3,944,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

