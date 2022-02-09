Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Clorox stock opened at $143.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.53. Clorox has a 1-year low of $138.61 and a 1-year high of $196.66.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

