CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $50,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 88,229 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $241.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.88. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.69 and a 52 week high of $248.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,330. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.82.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

