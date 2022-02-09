CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 353,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,023. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.93. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

