CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,023. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.48.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.