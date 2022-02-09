Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given a $67.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.94.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock worth $15,465,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

