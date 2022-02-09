Cohen & Steers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,013 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,835,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,819,000 after acquiring an additional 743,082 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,346,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,591,000 after acquiring an additional 126,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,073,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,367,000 after acquiring an additional 172,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,379,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,412,000 after acquiring an additional 902,990 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $87.76 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

