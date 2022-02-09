Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cohen & Steers Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $389.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $298.54 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

