Cohen & Steers Inc. Invests $2.67 Million in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 64.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

STLD stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

