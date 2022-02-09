Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 73,605 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 73,605 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $364,105,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,828,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,689 shares of company stock worth $9,993,482. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.