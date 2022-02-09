Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 153,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 238.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth $84,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of -351.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

