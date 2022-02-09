Coin Artist (COIN) Price Hits $0.60 on Exchanges

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Coin Artist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Coin Artist has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin Artist has a market capitalization of $651,349.83 and approximately $54.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Coin Artist

COIN is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 coins. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Coin Artist is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin is a cross-chain P2P decentralized wallet, exchange, and assistant powered by atomic swap and artificial intelligence technology. The $COIN protocol and token are two central elements of the coin ecosystem. Built on Ethereum, the $COIN protocol is designed to provide the performance, scalability and supportability necessary for all applications and blockchain-related use cases. On the other hand, the $COIN token is a primary means of exchange used to pay for the execution of smart contracts, and for compensation to liquidity providers and stakers in the Coin ecosystem. It acts as a network access token which will enable holders to execute Coin smart, stake interest, execute governance rights, and more. “

Coin Artist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Artist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

