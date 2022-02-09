Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

CL opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.13. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,163 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,322 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

