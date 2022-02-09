Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.80, for a total transaction of C$646,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$184,800. Also, Senior Officer John W. Kenny sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$188.14, for a total value of C$37,627.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,220,047.28. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $698,729.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.