Colliers International Group (CIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG) (NASDAQ:CIGI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to post earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.
Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$47.85.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.
About Colliers International Group
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
