Colliers Securities Weighs in on Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

DLB opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.75. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 705,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,200,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,712 shares of company stock worth $9,445,502. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

