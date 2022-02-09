Color Platform (CLR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $59.00

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $521,858.32 and approximately $59.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,128.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.58 or 0.00780844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $101.46 or 0.00229918 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00023522 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

