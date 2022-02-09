Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) to announce $232.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.56 million and the highest is $240.69 million. Commercial Vehicle Group posted sales of $216.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will report full-year sales of $975.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $967.23 million to $983.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Commercial Vehicle Group.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,302. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 million, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 506.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.