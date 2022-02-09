Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $157.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the highest is $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $653.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBU traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. 165,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU)

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.