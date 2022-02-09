Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $157.55 Million

Brokerages expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $157.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the highest is $159.74 million. Community Bank System posted sales of $152.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year sales of $653.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $641.90 million to $664.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.14 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $706.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other Community Bank System news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBU traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.14. 165,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.63. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

