Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (EPA:SGO) rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €60.55 ($69.60) and last traded at €59.55 ($68.45). Approximately 1,069,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,290,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.43 ($68.31).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($94.25) price target on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.32 ($62.43).

The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.22 and its 200-day moving average is €60.97.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

