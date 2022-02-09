Comprehensive Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,901,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,061,000. Astra Space accounts for approximately 0.2% of Comprehensive Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Astra Space as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASTR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Astra Space from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,707,496. Astra Space, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $22.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astra Space Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

