Concordia International (TSE:CXR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $25.04

Shares of Concordia International Corp. (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.04 and traded as low as C$25.01. Concordia International shares last traded at C$25.04, with a volume of 73,541 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.10.
Concordia International Company Profile (TSE:CXR)
