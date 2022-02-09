Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNSL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 104,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 56,829 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,927,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 66,029 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,003,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,770,000 after purchasing an additional 112,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications stock opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The stock has a market cap of $703.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

