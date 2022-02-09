Constellation Software (CSU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$17.10 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,173.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2,190.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,140.63. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of C$1,573.51 and a 1-year high of C$2,385.80. The company has a market cap of C$46.06 billion and a PE ratio of 109.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.
