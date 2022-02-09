Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Construction Partners in a report released on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROAD. Bank of America raised Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Construction Partners stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Construction Partners has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,338,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,018,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 13.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after acquiring an additional 361,340 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 275,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

