Contrasting Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Avanos Medical and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -7.06% 3.67% 2.82% Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -262.64%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avanos Medical and Ortho Regenerative Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $714.80 million 2.03 -$27.20 million ($1.10) -27.40 Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.13) -1.58

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ortho Regenerative Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Ortho Regenerative Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care. Its brands include ON-Q, Coolife, Microcuff, MIC-Key, Quilbloc and Home pump. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About Ortho Regenerative Technologies

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

