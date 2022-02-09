Contrasting Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) & CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Intuit and CLPS Incorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 4 21 0 2.84 CLPS Incorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intuit presently has a consensus target price of $664.90, suggesting a potential upside of 19.97%. Given Intuit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than CLPS Incorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Intuit and CLPS Incorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 20.28% 22.39% 14.17% CLPS Incorporation N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of CLPS Incorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Intuit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Intuit has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS Incorporation has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intuit and CLPS Incorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $9.63 billion 16.29 $2.06 billion $7.56 73.31 CLPS Incorporation $126.06 million 0.38 $6.82 million N/A N/A

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than CLPS Incorporation.

Summary

Intuit beats CLPS Incorporation on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc. engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment includes do-it-yourself and assisted TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment serves consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of credit card, home, auto and personal loan, and insurance products, and online savings and checking accounts. The ProConnect segment serves professional accountants in the U.S. and Canada, who are essential to both small business success and tax preparation and filing. The company was founded by Scott D. Cook and Thomas A. Proulx in March 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

CLPS Incorporation Company Profile

CLPS, Inc. operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents. The company was founded by Raymond Ming Hui Lin in 2005 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

