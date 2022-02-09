Contrasting NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Samsara’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextGen Healthcare $556.82 million 2.28 $9.52 million $0.01 1,901.90 Samsara N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Samsara.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NextGen Healthcare and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextGen Healthcare 1 2 4 0 2.43 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Samsara has a consensus target price of $30.13, indicating a potential upside of 37.62%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares NextGen Healthcare and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextGen Healthcare 0.12% 10.60% 7.25% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats Samsara on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc. is a company developing and building sensor systems that utilizes wireless sensors with remote networking and cloud-based analytics. Samsara Inc. is based in United states.

