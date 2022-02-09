Contrasting Silver Bull Resources (SVBL) & Its Peers

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS: SVBL) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Silver Bull Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Silver Bull Resources
|N/A
|-$2.25 million
|-4.21
|Silver Bull Resources Competitors
|$6.90 billion
|$1.15 billion
|-8.01
Institutional & Insider Ownership
22.1% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Silver Bull Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility and Risk
Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.49, meaning that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silver Bull Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Silver Bull Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Silver Bull Resources Competitors
|705
|2407
|2777
|114
|2.38
As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 16.11%. Given Silver Bull Resources’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silver Bull Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Profitability
This table compares Silver Bull Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Silver Bull Resources
|N/A
|-37.51%
|-33.70%
|Silver Bull Resources Competitors
|-1,176.89%
|4.03%
|-1.62%
Summary
Silver Bull Resources peers beat Silver Bull Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
About Silver Bull Resources
Silver Bull Resources, Inc. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
