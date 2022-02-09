CorionX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105,485.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. CorionX has a market cap of $198,022.63 and approximately $105,485.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CorionX has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00107753 BTC.

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,565,709 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

