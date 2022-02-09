Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.46. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $14.39, with a volume of 1,028,006 shares traded.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,579,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 198,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Institutional investors own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

