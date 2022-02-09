Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.56 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.62 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $15.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $15.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

GLW opened at $42.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 882.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

