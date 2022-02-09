Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $510.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 151,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.81. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $48.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Corsair Gaming by 34.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 232.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 285,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

