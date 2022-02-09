Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Sold by Athanor Capital LP

Athanor Capital LP lowered its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,831 shares during the quarter. Athanor Capital LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 27.5% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 137,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 17,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $1,913,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,082,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 39,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,596. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.42. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.55 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.57.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.