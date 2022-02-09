Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $55.18 Million Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the quarter. Tenable makes up about 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $55,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,906. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 136,028 shares of company stock valued at $6,894,742. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.