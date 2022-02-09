Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases New Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 168,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,456,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.21% of LPL Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LPL Financial by 169.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,587,000 after buying an additional 380,265 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 233.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 513,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 359,609 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 52.0% in the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 785,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,081,000 after purchasing an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPLA stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.44. 14,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.07 and a 12 month high of $190.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Truist Financial started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

