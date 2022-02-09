Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Purchases Shares of 3,394,328 Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,394,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,547,000. Janus International Group accounts for about 1.4% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 2.49% of Janus International Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $162,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus International Group stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,877. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $187.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

JBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

